Practical and theory tests for driving licences will resume on Monday, Transport Malta has announced.

Tests were halted in March because of the spread of COVID-19 and will now resume with a series of new precautions in all categories, including motorcycles, cars and commercial vehicles.

Transport Malta said, only one student will be allowed in the vehicle with the examiner, with instructors not inside the vehicle.

Windows must remain open while the examiners will have a visor throughout and students will have to wear a mask or visor. Vehicles will be disinfected before every exam.

For motorcycle tests, two-way radios will not be used and thus, contrary to what used to happen previously, the route will be established before hand.

Transport Malta officials will measure the candidates’ temperature and will refuse the exam to anyone who shows symptoms.

Vulnerable instructors, due to their health or that of their relatives can ask for the exams to be postponed.