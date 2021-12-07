Driving tests have been postponed for the coming days due to some COVID-19 cases among employees, Transport Malta has announced.

The Driver Permits, Testing and Training Unit (DPTTU) in Floriana will be closed until further notice, it said, as “a precautionary measure and to align with the guidelines issued by the health authorities”.

All planned practical tests for tomorrow and the coming days have, therefore, been postponed.

Transport Malta apologised for any inconvenience caused by circumstances beyond its control.

It said the authority would be closely monitoring the situation to inform the public when services return to normal.