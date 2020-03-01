Lynn Faure Chircop, aka DrLynn, has released a new single, Treading on Eggshells, with music she wrote and lyrics by Richard Rogers.

The singer won the Malta Song for Europe in 2003 and represented Malta in the Eurovision Song Contest in Latvia with the song To Dream Again.

DrLynn composed this song in 2006, the year when she decided to embark on a life-long learning journey.

At that time, she was struggling to reach a balance between her commitments as a television presenter and executive producer of a daily educational programme which went on for a couple of years and was broadcast live on National TV and Education Channel.

Meanwhile, DrLynn was also committed as a resident pianist/singer in various local entertainment establishments and hotels.

In 2006, she met Richard Rogers, with whom she co-wrote Treading on Eggshells. The lyrics of this song were inspired by the way Lynn had described herself and her Eurovision experience to the writer, which conversation instantly transposed into lyrics.

DrLynn is a practising advocate specialising in child protection matters and children’s rights.

Among musicians, she is better known for her raw and heart-warming musical style.

One can grab a copy of Treading on Eggshells by sending an e-mail to drlynnmalta@gmail.com For more information about the singer, visit her Facebook page www.facebook.com/DrLYNN.mt/.