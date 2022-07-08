The MSE Equity Price Index eased minimally lower to 3,727.016 points as the decline in the share price of IHI offset the gains in BOV, APS and Loqus. Meanwhile, four other companies closed the day unchanged. Overall trading activity in equities improved to €0.15 million compared to just under €0.1 million yesterday.

International Hotel Investments plc erased some of yesterday’s strong uplift as it retracted by 2% back to the €0.75 level across 55,000 shares.

Also among the large companies by market value, Bank of Valletta plc rebounded by 1.1% to recapture the €0.92 level on a total of 30,000 shares.

Within the same sector, APS Bank plc added 0.8% to the €0.665 level across 59,973 shares.

The other positive performing equity today was Loqus Holdings plc as it rallied to the €0.19 level across 74,845 shares.

Meanwhile, a single deal of 8,000 shares left the share price of PG plc at the €2.16 level.

BMIT Technologies plc traded flat at the €0.47 level across 11,000 shares.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc (308 shares) and M&Z plc (1,050 shares) also closed the day unchanged at €7.50 and €0.755 respectively albeit on light volumes.

The RF MGS Index dropped by 0.04% to 941.390 points as volatility across international financial markets eased amid encouraging jobs data in the US showing that the robust pace of hiring continued further whilst the unemployment rate remained at 3.6%.

Following yesterday’s admission to listing, today the 4% Malta Properties Company plc secured bonds 2032 started trading as the bond price climbed 149 basis points to 101.49% on €75,000 (nominal).

