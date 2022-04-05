The number of people registering for work in February stood at 1,125 - 1,460 lower than in the same month in 2021, the National Statistics Office said.

It said in a statement that data provided by Jobsplus indicates that registered unemployment levels dropped across all age groups for both males and females.

Those who had been registering for work for less than 21 weeks and those who had been registering between 21 and 52 weeks dropped considerably when compared to the same month in 2021.

A drop was also recorded among those registering for work for more than one year.

The number of people with a disability registering for work increased by four when compared to the previous year, reaching 256. Men accounted for 75% of total registrants with a disability.

The largest share of males and females on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers, with 21.3% and 38.9% respectively.