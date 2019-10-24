The number of persons registering for work in September stood at 1,668, 8% less than in the same month last year.

The National Statistics Office said data provided by Jobsplus showed that registered unemployed dropped among all age groups, as did those registering for work for less than 21 weeks and those registering for more than a year.

There was, however, an increase in the number of those registering for between 21 and 52 weeks, increased.

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work decreased by 17 when compared to the previous year, reaching 227. Males accounted for 68.7% of total registrants with a disability.

The largest share of males and females on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers with 18.5% and 38% respectively.