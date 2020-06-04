The volume of retail trade among EU states registered the largest decrease in Malta in April compared to March, according to Eurostat.

Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, said that COVID-19 containment measures widely introduced by member states had a significant impact on retail trade as the seasonally adjusted volume decreased by 11.7% in the euro area and by 11.1% in the EU, compared with March.

In March 2020, the retail trade volume decreased by 11.1% in the euro area and by 10.1% in the EU.

It said that among member states for which data is available, the largest decreases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Malta (-25.1%), Romania (-22.3%) and Ireland (-21.9%). The only increase was observed in Finland (+0.3%), while the volume in Sweden remained stable.

The volume of retail trade decreased by 27.7% for automotive fuels, by 17% for non-food products and by 5.5% for food, drinks and tobacco. In the EU, the volume of retail trade decreased by 25% for automotive fuels, by 14.7% for non-food products and by 5.9% for food, drinks and tobacco.

The volume of retail trade by mail order and internet rose by 10.9% in the euro area and by 11.9% in the EU.

Comparing April this year to the same month last year, the calendar-adjusted retail sales index decreased by 19.6% in the euro area and by 18.0% in the EU.

In the euro area in April 2020, compared with April 2019, the volume of retail trade decreased by 46.9% for automotive fuels and by 33.6% for non-food products while food, drinks and tobacco increased by 2.5%.

In the EU, the volume of retail trade decreased by 42.6% for automotive fuels and by 29.7% for non-food products while food, drinks and tobacco increased by 1.4%.

The volume of retail trade decreased in all member states for which data are available, with the largest decreases in France (-31.1%), Spain (-29.8%), Malta (-24.8%) and Luxembourg (-24.7%).