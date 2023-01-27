The number of persons registering for work in December stood at 1,046, 121 less than in the same month of 2021.

Quoting data provided by Jobsplus, the National Statistics Office said registered unemployment levels decreased across all age groups; with the exception of the 25 to 29 years age bracket. Men accounted for 68.5% of total registrants while women accounted for the remaining 31.5%.

People who had been registering for work for less than 21 weeks and those who had been registering for more than one year decreased when compared to the same month in 2021.

On the other hand, those registering for work between 21 and 52 weeks increased when compared with the same month of the previous year.

The number of people with a disability who were registering for work decreased by 27 when compared to the previous year, reaching 228. Men accounted for 76.8% of total registrants with a disability.

The largest share of men and women on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers, with 22.1% and 42.7% respectively.