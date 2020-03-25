The number of persons registering for work in February stood at 1,659, 9.3% less than in February 2019.

Data provided by Jobsplus shows that registered unemployed increased among those aged 24 years or younger, while there was a drop among persons aged 25 and older.

The number of those registering for work between 21 and 52 weeks and those registering for more than one year, dropped when compared to February 2019 levels.

The largest decrease was recorded among persons who had been registering for more than one year.

On the other hand, those who had been registering for work for less than 21 weeks, increased.

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work increased by 22, reaching 237. Males accounted for 70.5% per cent of total registrants with a disability.

The largest share of males and females on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers, with 20.2% and 39.55 respectively