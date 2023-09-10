George Ford achieved the rare feat of knocking over three drop-goals in England’s dominant 27-10 victory over Argentina to kick-start their World Cup campaign on Saturday.

But it was no fluke, the English fly-half insisting it was a pre-planned strategy.

“It’s always part of our plan,” said Ford, who also kicked six penalties to claim all of England’s points.

“It’s a great weapon for us, especially when the ball’s a bit greasy.”

After England had Tom Curry red-carded for a head-on-head clash with Argentine full-back Juan Cruz Mallia, Ford said playing the territorial game took on a greater importance.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

