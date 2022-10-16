29th Sunday in ordinary time, Cycle C. Today’s readings: Exodus 17:8-13; 2 Timothy 3:14-4:2; Luke 18:1-8

The Latin saying “Gutta cavat lapidem” (A drop hollows out a stone) is often used to describe the power of persistence and perseverance to achieve seemingly impossible results. Its meaning was rendered more explicit in the Middle Ages by the Italian philosopher, Alano da Matera, with the addition: “Non vi, sed saepe cadendo” (not by force, but by falling often).

The truth of this saying has been demonstrated on the political and civil level through long-running protests around the world. The most striking is perhaps that of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo: for 45 years, since 1977, mothers and fellow activists have regularly marched in Buenos Aires, Argentina, demanding justice for the disappearance of their children by the military junta of those dark times. Through their efforts many of the culprits have been successfully prosecuted, though much remains to be done. Pope Francis himself praised the Madres in 2018, saying: “I am sure that, in addition to their universal recognition, God has them in his heart. They are fighters, they fought for justice and they have taught us the way forward.”

Other long-running protests are also inspiring. The anti-abortion ‘March for Life’ has happened annually in the US since 1974, often in freezing temperatures. Also in the US, Connie Picciotto demonstrated against nuclear proliferation outside the White House for over 32 years. A protest march requesting a formal apology from Japan for its use of sexual slaves around World War II has been ongoing in South Korea for 30 years.

Even here in Malta, for the five years since the horrific assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia on this very date in 2017, relatives and activists have rallied unstintingly, demanding justice for the murdered journalist, concrete action concerning the stories of corruption and cronyism she unearthed, and renewed integrity in public life.

Perseverance is also at the heart of today’s readings. Echoing the image of the humble drop that hollows out a stone, Jesus recounts the parable of a widow who manages to wear down the reluctance of a dishonest judge by relentlessly demanding a just decision against her adversary.

Jesus presents this widow as an example of perseverance in prayer. He reminds his disciples that if even a corrupt judge can be overcome by the dogged efforts of a woman who was practically powerless in the society of her time, then how much more will a just and compassionate God grant justice to his children.

Persistence is also key in today’s first reading. During a climactic battle, Moses stands atop a hill with arms outstretched, a symbol of God’s provident power to aid his people. As the battle rages in the plain beneath, Moses grows tired and needs help holding his cruciform pose. With the assistance of Aaron and Hur he succeeds, obtaining victory for Joshua and his army.

This event was meant to teach the nascent Hebrew nation that victory was not to be found in the brute force of arms and military tactics, but in determinedly clinging to their powerful and faithful God. The same applies to us. Like infants who are not ashamed of their total dependence on their parents, Christians are not embarrassed to admit their powerlessness, while determinedly seeking God’s healing, mercy and protection.

St Paul enjoins us to persevere not only in seeking God’s help but also in proclaiming the Gospel

But persistence has yet another dimension. In today’s second reading, St Paul enjoins us to persevere not only in seeking God’s help but also in proclaiming the Gospel. Like drops on a stone, like the widow with her judge, like activists in their laudable pursuit of peace and justice, so should disciples “proclaim the word; be persistent whether it is convenient or inconvenient; convince, reprimand, encourage through all patience and teaching”.

