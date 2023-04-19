A drug addict who allegedly stole metal cables from a Paola factory was remanded in custody upon arraignment on Wednesday.

David Scicluna, 38 of Marsascala, was accused of aggravated theft, wilful damage to third party property and attempted theft. He was also charged with breaching bail conditions handed down in August last year as well as breaching a probation order delivered in July 2021.

The amount allegedly stolen exceeded €2,329.37. The accused pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutor Inspector Paul Camilleri said security guards at the factory alerted police to the presence of a stranger whom they saw him dragging metal cables earlier this week. During questioning Scicluna, who is unemployed, admitted to having a drug problem.

Defence lawyer, Roberta Bonello Felice, did not request bail at this stage but asked the court to direct prison authorities to afford the accused the necessary care to address his drug problem.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella upheld that request whilst remanding the accused in custody.

Inspector Antonello Magri also prosecuted.