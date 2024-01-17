A drug addict, who allegedly stole some €14,000 in gold items during a string of robberies from private residences over Christmas and the New Year, was remanded in custody upon arraignment on Wednesday.

Joseph Attard, a 48-year-old construction worker from Għaxaq, was tracked down as the prime suspect behind two thefts and another two failed attempts which took place between December 19 and January 7.

Prosecuting Inspector Joseph Mercieca said CCTV footage and other evidence led investigators to Attard’s arrest.

A Marsascala apartment was targeted first on December 19 afternoon but the plan failed.

The following day, another attempted theft was reported at a Fgura property.

The third time around, the thief targeted a Marsascala apartment on New Year’s Day and made off with several valuables, mainly gold items.

The owner of the property later identified Attard as a worker who was carrying out work in an apartment within the same block.

The suspect’s phone localisation data subsequently placed Attard in that area around the time when the theft took place.

On January 7 more valuables were reported stolen from a private residence in Għaxaq.

The victim’s son spotted someone, later identified as Attard, walking away from the property. He later identified the suspect when shown photos by police.

The following day, when the son accompanied his father to the police station to report the theft, he spotted Attard who happened to turn up just then to sign the bail book.

On January 12 the police obtained an arrest warrant. However, when they arrested the suspect he was admitted to hospital and released on police bail.

On Wednesday the suspect reported back to the police who proceeded with his arraignment.

Attard pleaded not guilty to two aggravated thefts, two attempted thefts, wilful damage to third-party property, breaching bail and relapsing.

A request for bail was objected to not only because the victims were still to testify but also in light of the accused’s "unruly character" as evidenced by his criminal record that was “not voluminous but like a book, being some 35 pages long,” argued AG lawyer Andreas Vella.

Besides, the accused had an acute drug problem and psychological issues, added Mercieca.

Attard’s legal aid lawyer, Adriano Spiteri, pointed out that the accused had a fixed address but acknowledged that his drug problem had never been properly treated.

The court, presided over by magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil, turned down the request and recommended that the prison director was to afford the accused all necessary medical assistance to address his problems.

Inspectors Antonello Magri and Doriette Cuschieri also prosecuted.