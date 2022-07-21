A drug-addicted woman has been given a two-year probation order after admitting to theft.

Ljubica Nedimovic, 50, from Serbia, was on Thursday charged with two counts of theft, one of which was aggravated.

She pleaded guilty and requested a probation order.

The first incident, on July 15 at around noon, happened at the Adventure Shop on Triq Dun Karm, Birkirkara.

This followed another theft on April 27 at around 3.30pm from Master Cellars on Triq l-Oratorju, Naxxar where she stole alcoholic beverages.

Asked if she had returned the stolen goods, her lawyer said she had not done so. Her lawyer appealed for the accused to be given assistance to overcome her drug addiction.

The court was told that the accused is an architect and had first travelled to Malta to work on the construction of Mater Dei Hospital. Since then, she had fallen into drug use.

The prosecution agreed that the accused “needs help”.

“She has a drug problem and attends detox daily. I am also informed she has another case with another inspector and should not be found. And I am also informed that there are other cases against her,” the prosecuting officer said.

Presiding magistrate Lara Lanfranco said she could cater for the help the accused needs, particularly when it comes to drug addiction.

In delivering judgement she issued a probation order for two years, during which she would have to liaise with a probation officer to get her life back on track.

She also imposed a treatment order for the same period of time for her drug problem that would see her go to rehabilitation.

The accused was also ordered to repay the value of the stolen items within six months.

Police inspector Christabelle Chetcuti led the prosecution.

Lawyer Joseph Brincat appeared for the accused.