Most processes inside a living organism are driven by complex molecules called proteins. The 3D shape of a protein allows it to perform its function.

Proteins perform lots of different jobs within your body. Enzymes enable specific chemical reactions. Antibodies enable the body to fight infection from foreign organisms such as the SARS-CoV-2 virus that has shaken the world. Some hormones are messenger proteins which allow the organs of the body to work in harmony, carrying chemical messages throughout the body.

We can manipulate proteins using appropriate drugs. A drug molecule works by binding to a specific protein, altering the protein’s function in doing so. We may use anti-viral drugs to bind to, and deactivate, viral proteins such as the spike-proteins on the surface of a coronavirus. We may use other drugs to combat the overproduction of some hormone by binding to the corresponding hormone receptor and blocking its effect.

For a drug molecule to bind successfully to a protein, its shape must be complementary to one of the protein’s binding pockets – sites on its surface that permit binding with other molecules. The drug molecule must fit the protein like a key in a lock.

It is estimated that 10^60 (1 followed by 60 zeros!) possible drug-like molecules exist. Molecules are not rigid; the single bonds between the atoms in a molecule may rotate, allowing it to take many different shapes. How do we find molecules that are capable of binding to a given protein? The discovery of a new drug can take 14 years to complete, at a cost of US$2.5 billion. With modern computational power, however, we can streamline this process considerably. In Computer Aided Drug Discovery (CADD), we use computers to search through massive electronic databases of drug-like molecules for ones likely to bind to a target protein. This process is called ‘virtual screening’.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning allow us to construct computational models that learn from known information about a target protein and infer the features required for a corresponding drug. It also allows us to find similar molecules to a known drug that may also be as effective, or more so. This helps us guide laboratory testing on candidate drug molecules which are most likely to work.

This interdisciplinary work is carried out at the Department of AI and the Centre for Molecular Medicine and Biobanking at the University of Malta under the supervision of Jean-Paul Ebejer.

Etienne Bonanno, M.Sc. graduand in Artificial Intelligence at UM

Did you know?

• Air conditioners and fans account for around 10 per cent of global electricity consumption.

• Eating at night can contribute to sunburn the next day, because it confuses your body clock and pushes back the activation of UV protection genes in the morning.

• Jonas Salk, who developed the polio vaccine in 1955, decided not to patent his work because he felt it was a product of society. According to Forbes, had he done so, he would have been $7 billion richer.

• Scientists believe that they have discovered the first animal that can survive without oxygen. It is Henneguya salminicola, an eight-millimetre white parasite that lives inside Chinook salmon.

• The dark side of the moon is actually turquoise as light is reflected onto it from the Earth. This light is called ‘Earthshine’.

Sound bites

• If you want to reduce levels of inflammation throughout your body, delay the onset of age-related diseases and live longer, eat less food. That is the conclusion of a new study by scientists from the US and China that provides the most detailed report to date of the cellular effects of a calorie-restricted diet in rats. The results show how this restriction can protect against ageing in cellular pathways, as detailed in the journal Cell. “We already knew that calorie restriction increases life span, but now we’ve shown all the changes that occur at a single-cell level to cause that,” says Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, a senior author of the new paper. “This gives us targets that we may eventually be able to act on with drugs to treat aging in humans.”

• In search of new ways to sequence human genomes and read critical alterations in DNA, researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine say they have successfully used the gene-cutting tool CRISPR to make cuts in DNA around lengthy tumour genes, which can be used to collect sequence information. A report on the proof-of-principle experiments using genomes from human breast cancer cells and tissue appears in the February 10 issue of Nature Biotechnology. The researchers say that pairing CRISPR with tools that sequence the DNA components of human cancer tissue is a technique that could, one day, enable fast, relatively cheap sequencing of patients’ tumours, streamlining the selection and use of treatments that target highly specific and personal genetic alterations.

