A driver allegedly caught on Saturday night with drugs in his car, thousands of euro in cash and a girlfriend half his age has been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to charges.

Josef Zammit, a 28-year old Cospicua resident, was charged on Monday with aggravated possession of cocaine, heroin and cannabis after a “considerable number” of sachets of white and brownish substances were discovered inside his car, together with some €6,000 in cash.

His 15-year-old girlfriend was with him at the time.

Police later searched two residences at Cospicua, coming across other drug paraphernalia and more cash, as well as a firearm and ammunition.

On Monday Zammit also pleaded not guilty to money-laundering, violently resisting, threatening and insulting police officers while refusing to obey legitimate orders, as well as possession of an unlicensed weapon and recidivism.

The prosecution explained that a number of vehicles, including a luxury model, were registered in the accused’s name.

He was further charged with having allegedly engaged in sexual acts with the 15-year old girl, whose name was banned from publication under court order.

No request for bail was made at the arraignment stage.

The court, presided over by magistrate Nadine Lia, remanded the man in custody.

Inspectors Kevin Pulis, Lianne Bonello and Roxanne Tabone prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.