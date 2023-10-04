Malta’s drug policies should include more harm-reduction measures, a UK drugs policy researcher has said ahead of an event at the University of Malta examining the role of illegal substances in the country’s nightlife scene.

“Malta has positioned itself as a destination for partygoers and tourists, but it hasn’t seen the same level of engagement with safety and harm reduction as other places in Europe,” said researcher and associate professor at the University of Greenwich Giulia Zampini.

Amnesty bins allowing drug users to dispose of unwanted or unused substances, drug checking services and targeted healthcare facilities at festivals and other large events have proved to be good practices abroad, she said.

“Safe spaces for drug users and access to hydration salts, free water and even sunscreen should also be available if we want to reduce health risks,” said Zampini.

The academic and TEDx speaker’s comments come ahead of Friday’s People and Dancefloors: Narratives of drug-taking in the UK and Malta event held in collaboration with advocacy group Harm Reduction Malta.

It’s important to engage with young people while they’re at a stage in life when they’re testing boundaries - Researcher and associate professor at the University of Greenwich Giulia Zampini

The event will include a film screening and panel discussion featuring DJ Alfie Fabri, Glitch Festival co-founder Kevin Ellul and artist Charlene Galea. Research conducted in Malta in 2021 will also be presented publicly for the first time.

Zampini stressed the importance of education and preventative measures, especially for youths.

“It’s important to engage with young people while they’re at a stage in life when they’re testing boundaries,” she said.

In July last year, the police confirmed they were investigating the deaths of two young women who had allegedly taken MDMA, with one of the women having died at a party.

Acknowledging that a ban on drugs could act as a deterrent for some, this was not true for all. In such cases, it was important “to keep everybody safe”, she said.

'Substance use in Malta has remained prevalent'

According to Harm Reduction Malta campaigner Karen Mamo, substance use in the country has remained prevalent.

“The use of drugs has been a constant reality and the emergence of synthetic products makes the situation riskier for people who use drugs,” she said.

Mamo noted that decriminalisation could help save the lives of those who, when faced by enforcement officers, attempt to get rid of large amounts of substances by swallowing bags containing drugs.

In 2020, a man died in a police cell after being arrested for suspected possession of drugs. In a court application submitted in August, his partner said an autopsy had concluded that a plastic bag found in his stomach had contained cocaine, and that he had died when it burst a few hours after his arrest.

“Without promoting drug use or encouraging it in anyway, the event aims to gather different observations about the state of drug use and clubbing in Malta, while exploring how to promote safer dancefloors,” she said.

People and Dancefloors: Narratives of drug-taking in the UK and Malta will take place at the University of Malta on Friday, October 6. For tickets, visit eventbrite.co.uk