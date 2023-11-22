A drug trafficker who set fire to a Gżira apartment while its occupant was inside has been jailed for 13 years and fined €25,000.

Justin Dimech, 32 and from Gżira, broke into the seafront apartment at 7.30am, poured fuel beneath a bathroom door that the tenant was cowering behind and then set the place ablaze. The tenant managed to escape through a window and down a shaft.

He was arrested after the victim, a 36-year-old man, reported the crime to the police and charged with attempted murder, wilfully setting fire to the apartment and wilful damage to third-party property.

He was also charged with selling or otherwise trafficking cannabis and ecstasy, possessing the drugs under circumstances denoting that they were not solely for personal use as well as unlawful possession of cocaine.

Dimech initially pleaded not guilty but switched that plea to an admission on July 31, 2023.

The records of the case were then sent to the Criminal Court since the offences carried a punishment exceeding 12 years imprisonment.

On October 31, the Attorney General and the defence filed a joint note declaring that they had reached agreement on the punishment to be imposed upon the accused.

They requested the court to condemn Dimech to a 13-year prison sentence and a €23,000 fine, together with confiscation of all his assets.

A scientific expert was appointed to examine the suspected illegal substances found in the accused’s possession.

The expert confirmed that the suspected drugs consisted of 75 grams of cannabinol (CBN), 40 grams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) having 17% purity and another 311 grams with 11% purity.

There were also 72 pink ecstasy pills.

The apartment suffered €1882 in damages in the arson attack.

In light of such considerations the Criminal Court, presided over by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera, upheld the joint request and condemned the accused to a 13-year jail term and a €25,000 fine.

Dimech was also ordered to pay €7571.67 in court expert expenses within one year and to reimburse the victim €1882 plus VAT for the damages suffered to the property.

The court also ordered that all assets of the accused, subjected to a freezing order upon arraignment, were to be confiscated in favour of the state.

The drugs seized were to be destroyed unless the Attorney General requested otherwise.

Upon admission “as a general rule” the accused should benefit from some reduction in punishment, observed the judge when delivering judgment.

However, each case had its own particular characteristics.

One factor to be considered by the court was whether the accused’s admission allowed the case to be decided as soon as possible, thus sparing useless waste of time and unnecessary expenses for the state coffers.

AG lawyer Anthony Vella, together with Inspectors Shaun Pawney and Jonathan Ransley prosecuted.

Lawyer Charles Mercieca was defence counsel.