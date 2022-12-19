The head of Italy’s football referees association AIA has stepped down after the body’s chief prosecutor was arrested for his alleged involvement in an international drug trafficking ring.

“Alfredo Trentalange has offered his resignation from the role of president of the Italian referees association,” AIA said in a short statement on Sunday.

Trentalange was elected president in February last year and had said that he would not step down from his position when in November Rosario D’Onofrio was among 42 people to be arrested for their roles in a drugs operation in Milan.

The AIA had said after D’Onofrio’s arrest that he hid from them he had been under house arrest for previous drugs offences in 2020 when he applied to be promoted to prosecutor, a role he had covered since February 2021.

