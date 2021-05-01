Police who arrested a man on suspicion of drug trafficking found cocaine, heroin, cannabis and methadone at his house in Marsa, they said on Saturday.
The suspected drug trafficker is a 35-year-old man who police arrested late on Thursday following a raid of a property in Spencer Hill, Marsa.
That raid resulted in the discovery of drugs ready to be trafficked and was followed up by a search of the man’s Marsa home. There, members of the anti-drugs squad
found more drugs, the police said.
The police's communications department shared photos of just over €500 in cash that was confiscated, as well as small sachets of suspected drugs that were seized.
A 21-year-old from Kalkara was also arrested as part of the operation on the suspicion of having breached bail conditions imposed on him by a court.
Magistrate Charmaine Galea is leading an inquiry into the case. The drug trafficking suspect is expected to be arraigned in court on Saturday, the police said.
