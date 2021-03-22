A drug user thanked a magistrate for handing him a two-year prison sentence as he hoped it would help him overcome a decade of addiction.

Leandross Cutajar, 36, of Marsascala was on Monday charged with trying to steal tools from a construction site.

According to the charges, he only failed to carry out the theft by chance.

Cutajar put in a guilty plea and argued that he had only found himself before the court because of a crippling drug problem.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia, presiding, decided to hear the case despite having previously defended Cutajar more than a decade ago.

As he leafed through the accused’s “incredible” criminal record, the magistrate summoned the prosecution and defence to his bench before deciding to move on to sentencing.

Sentencing Cutajar to two years effective prison, Magistrate Farrugia urged the accused to inform the prison officials once admitted to Corradino Correctional Facility that he had a serious drug problem and to ask to be put on a rehabilitation program.

On being escorted out, Cutajar thanked the magistrate and said he would work to overcome his addiction.