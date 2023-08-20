A man struggling with a drug problem landed back in custody after pleading not guilty to a string of car thefts over a two-week span.

Clifton Attard, a 32-year-old Msida resident, was arraigned on Sunday after being targeted as the suspect behind the thefts which took place in the Gżira and Ta' Xbiex areas.

Cash and other items were allegedly stolen from a vehicle parked along the Ta' Xbiex seafront on July 27.

Other similar thefts followed on August 6, 7 and 11, all taking place in the morning.

A mobile was stolen from a vehicle parked on the Gżira seafront.

Credit cards were taken from another car parked on Sir Patrick Stuart Street, Gzira.

Another car parked in Ta' Xbiex was last targeted on August 11.

Cash was also allegedly stolen from a Ta' Xbiex commercial outlet on August 7 afternoon.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the thefts as well as breaching bail conditions handed down in March.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Monica Vella, heard that the accused had a drug problem.

A request for bail was turned down but the court recommended that the director of prisons was to afford the accused all necessary help to deal with his drug addiction.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley prosecuted.