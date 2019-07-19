A 31-year-old man has been arrested and is expected to be charged with drug importation and aggravated possession on Friday.

The man, a Romanian had just landed in Malta from Pozzallo on Wednesday morning.

He was stopped and the car he was driving was searched. Several bags containing 6.5 kilograms of what is believed to be cannabis were found in a hidden compartment. The drug was ready to be trafficked.

The operation was carried out by the Drug Squad and Customs officers.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.