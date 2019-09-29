Three men are under arrest after drugs and cash were found hidden in an establishment in Marsascala and the owner's house in Zabbar.

The police said on Sunday that they raided the establishment in Triq il-Qaliet late on Saturday after several days of monitoring.

Two Serbian men aged 41 and 37 were found consuming cocaine in the restrooms.

The 54-year-old owner of the establishment was arrested after police dogs helped the police find drugs hidden under a sink.

The haul included a quantity of cannabis, about 47 grams of suspected cocaine and 55 grams of cannabis plant along with scales and other drug-related items.

A considerable sum in cash was also found in the establishment's safe and the owner's house.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.