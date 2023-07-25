A man who admitted to stealing six alcohol bottles from a Ħamrun shop on Sunday was granted bail upon arraignment by a court which urged him to seek help to kick his drug habit.

“Drugs kill you… You cannot make it alone,” warned duty Magistrate Joe Mifsud as Nicholai Azzopardi, a 39-year-old construction worker from Qormi, admitted that he had been through a drug programme at Caritas but then had a relapse after breaking off contact with the NGO.

“I thought I could make it alone,” explained the man at the start of his arraignment where he pleaded guilty to the aggravated theft of alcoholic beverages which took place between 10am and 1pm on Sunday, and another failed attempt later in the day from the same supermarket

He was also charged with committing these offences while under a probation order issued over similar charges in 2021.

His legal aid lawyer, Mark Mifsud Cutajar, informed the court that the accused had admitted to the alleged wrongdoing when releasing his police statement and was willing to register an admission today.

In light of that admission, Magistrate Mifsud stated that the court would deliver judgment at a later stage.

Pending delivery of judgment, the court urged the accused to reimburse the victim the full amount.

Some of the goods have already been returned, with the pending debt amounting to €162.

Court granted him bail against a personal guarantee of €5,000, a curfew between 10pm and 5am, and signing of the bail book on Sunday.

The court urged the accused to work diligently and take all safety measures at the construction site, while again warning him to keep out of trouble and to steer clear of drugs.

“Drugs kill. Discipline never killed anyone. Those in the shadows open bank accounts while opening up the grave for you,” was the magistrate’s parting comment, as the accused nodded in understanding.

Inspector Elisia Scicluna prosecuted.