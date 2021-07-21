A fight between two neighbours on Monday night landed one of them in court on Wednesday over drugs and a knuckle duster the police found in the possession of one of them.

Carlos Camilleri, a 42-year-old Marsa resident, was targeted by a police search following a report lodged by his neighbor, who claimed that he had been threatened with a weapon during the heated altercation.

Officers turning up at the man’s home came across some 142 grams of cannabis, as well as some heroin and cocaine sachets.

The suspect was arrested and was on Wednesday charged with unlawful possession of the drugs as well as possession of a prohibited weapon, namely a knuckle duster.

He was further charged with insulting and threatening his neighbour and causing him to fear violence.

The accused registered an admission.

When making submissions on punishment, defence lawyer Franco Debono highlighted the fact that the accused had pleaded guilty at an early stage, had cooperated with the police and had a relatively clean criminal record.

Moreover, the man led a stable life and had a steady job, his lawyer argued.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Victor George Axiak, declared the accused guilty upon his own admission and condemned him to a one-year jail term suspended for two years.

Inspector Stacy Gatt prosecuted. Lawyer Francesca Zarb was also defence counsel.