Demand for drugs remained "very strong" despite a drop in supply throughout the pandemic, according to a report on drug use in Malta.

The National Report on The Drug Situation in Malta 2020, published on Friday, revealed that people continued using drugs at home during the pandemic.

However, supply was "moderately affected" with smuggling taking place via boats, ships and cargo vessels, since airports were closed and flights limited. Importers also tried to smuggle in drugs through postal services.

Cannabis predominant drug

The use of cannabis remained predominant in 2018 and 2019, followed by cocaine and heroin.

RELATED STORIES Cannabis-smoking couple arrested after police raid their hotel room

PM plans law banning arrests for cannabis for personal use

Cannabis was also the drug that was most seized by the police over these two years. Some 507.2 kilos of cannabis were seized in 2018 and an additional 17,960 kilos in 2018.

Apart from cannabis, police also seized 747.3 kilos of cocaine in 2019 and 190 kilos in 2018.

When it comes to treatment, 1,943 people sought help in 2019. Of these, 1,126 were heroin users. A further 507 reported the use of cocaine as their primary drug and 278 cannabis.

Four out of every five, or 80 per cent of drug users are men aged under 35, while 72 per cent of heroin users are over 35 years old.

'Report an eye-opener'

On Friday, Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon said the report was an "eye-opener".

“Drugs are not the solution, drugs are the problem,” he said, adding "we need people with drug issues to come forward. We are here to help and in no way judge them.”

He said he would rather see the number of people admitting they have a drug problem increase, rather than see a higher number of overdoses.

“We are here to help these people, their families and friends because drugs leave repercussions not just on the individual, but their families, friends and society as a whole.”