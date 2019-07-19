Over 100 activities, varying from film to storytelling, dance to puppetry and multi-sensory arts to music workshops, the ŻiguŻajg season aims to provide the youngest with a highly diverse interactive arts experience.

An upcoming event is One in Rhythm: Drum Circle Workshop – an opportunity for children and adults to engage in a percussion ensemble within a fun and interactive atmosphere. Rhythm is explored as a universal language that can instantaneously transform a group of people into one community in spite of differences in ability, age, gender or ethnicity.

Participants will explore instruments and rhythms influenced by musical cultures from Africa and Brazil, both of which are well known for their strong rhythmic traditions. African rhythms will be explored mainly on djembes and some other auxiliary instruments. The session will unfold in a drum circle fashion, leading to the development of a series of rhythms and grooves as an ensemble. Creativity and improvisation will be encouraged.

The workshops will be held tomorrow at 10am, 11.30am and 6.30pm and on Sunday at 3pm and 4.30pm at Studio A, Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta. More information is available on the newly- revamped ŻiguŻajg website www.ziguzajg.org/ or by calling 2122 3200.