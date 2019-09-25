Two policemen were hospitalised on Tuesday night after a man driving under the influence of alcohol smashed into the police car they were driving in St Joseph High Road, Santa Venera.

The accident happened just at 11pm.

The police confirmed that the 25-year-old man from Paola was driving a Honda Accord in the direction of Fleur-des-Lys when he lost control and crashed into a parked Mercedes.

On impact, the car ended on the other side of the road. It was at this point that the car crashed into the police car, that was being driven by a 22-year-old officer from Qormi who was accompanied by another 20-year-old officer from Santa Luċija.

The Honda driver then crashed into another two cars and two motorbikes, all of which were parked on the side of the road.

An ambulance took the police officers to hospital.

The Honda driver and a female passenger in his car were not injured.

A breathalyser test showed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.