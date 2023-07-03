A drunk man who assaulted police when he was asked to move away from ground fireworks during the Zebbuġ feast last month has been jailed and fined.

Alan Spiteri had been asked to move away from the pyrotechnic display at Sciortino Street, on June 11 because he was too close for his own safety, a court was told

He refused and when the officers tried to move him away, he put up a struggle, kicking out, spitting and trying to bite one of the officers.

He was arrested and held at the police station, where he kicked an officer on the knee while also spitting at those around him.

Later, when sober, he released a statement, explaining that he was sorry for what he had done.

In court he admitted to insulting and threatening behaviour, assaulting a police inspector and four other officers, refusing to obey orders and slightly injuring one of them.

He also admitted uttering foul words and being drunk in public, refusing to give his personal details to the officer as well as breaching bail conditions.

He said could hardly remember what he had done and in any case, he was sorry.

Magistrate Joseph Gatt said that what the accused had done was doubtlessly a grave matter and the court would be failing if punishment did not reflect such gravity.

The accused had acted aggressively towards five members of the corps who were simply performing their duties. He first resisted arrest, then attacked the policemen when they proceeded with the arrest, injuring one of them.

The medical certificate presented in evidence painted “an unpleasant picture,” observed the court.

The fact that the accused was drunk at the time of the episode was no excuse.

The court also noted that the accused had apologised and registered an admission at the first hearing.

For that reason, although the punishment was to be imprisonment, it was to tend towards the minimum, concluded the court, condemning Spiteri to a 7-month effective jail term and a €4500 fine.

Inspector James Mallia prosecuted.