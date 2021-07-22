A drunken youth who reacted aggressively to medics rushing to his assistance was conditionally discharged and ordered to pay around €500 in damages caused to the ambulance.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when Abdalla Yahya, a 19-year-old Sudanese national living at the Ħal Far Tent Village, lost consciousness after too much drink.

But when an ambulance team arrived at around 10pm, the intoxicated youth reacted aggressively towards the medics, threatening a male nurse and racking up over €500 in damages to the vehicle.

Upon his arraignment on Thursday, the youth admitted to willfully damaging third party property, threatening the nurse and breaching the peace, as well as being drunk in public.

In light of his early admission, the court, presided over by Magistrate Doreen Clarke, conditionally discharged the accused for two years.

The court also ordered him to pay €507 for the damage caused, warning him to steer clear of trouble in future.

Inspector Janetta Grixti prosecuted. Lawyer Joseph Brincat was defence counsel.