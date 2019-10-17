A drunken man who managed to stray onto the airport apron with policemen in tow was handed a suspended sentence by a court on Thursday.

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday.

David Matthew Griffen, a 56-year old Irishman from Galway, admitted in court to having entered a restricted zone at the airport.



Prosecuting Inspector Lara Butters explained that the incident occurred at

around 1.30am when the tourist, evidently under the influence of alcohol, first tried to break down a door at the airport toilets and then exited the building through a security door with policemen at his heels.

He was arrested after a chase around the restricted apron area.

Defence lawyer Leontine Calleja said that the accused had apologised for the trouble caused.

Magistrate Simone Grech declared him guilty and handed down a two-year jail term suspended for four years, sternly explaining that his actions had caused panic and stress and further warning the man to steer clear of any further trouble.