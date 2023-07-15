A man who terrified neighbours by throwing chairs from the balcony of his Sliema apartment while in a drunken fit has been granted bail after admitting to the crime.

Rene Bech Laursen, a 46-year-old Danish national living at Sliema, was escorted to court under arrest following the violent episode which took place on Wednesday.

That day, Laursen flung chairs and other movables out of his balcony, then grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened a number of individuals.

He was charged with causing six people to fear violence, carrying a knife without the necessary police licence, breaching the public peace, being drunk in public, insulting and threatening as well as assaulting the victims.

He was also charged with wilfully causing under €23.29 worth of damage to one of the victim’s mobile phones.

The man pleaded guilty and confirmed his admission after the court granted him time to reconsider.

Judgment is expected next week, but meanwhile the court, presided over by Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, upheld his lawyer’s request for bail against a €500 deposit, a personal guarantee of €1500, daily signing of the bail book and under a curfew between 10:00pm and 7:30am.

The court also upheld the prosecution’s request for a Protection Order in favour of the victims, warning the accused to make sure that he did not get into further trouble.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley prosecuted.