DS Automobiles has unveiled a limited-edition version of its DS 7 SUV which draws inspiration from the Le Louvre art museum in Paris.

The DS 7 Crossback Louvre’s chief offering is access to over 180 works of art, viewable through the car’s 12-inch infotainment screen. A unique ‘Day at the Louvre’ feature allows occupants of the car to discover some of the museum’s key works of art, including paintings, portraits and sculptures.

Pyramid shapes are applied across the car.

They can be accessed either via a search function or by allowing the system to suggest a new item each day, with works of art including the famous Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci, The Wedding at Cana by Véronèse and The Winged Victory of Samothrace. Each piece is accompanied by a four-minute podcast which explains the history of the item.

Available in three colours – Ink Blue, Perla Nera Black and Platinum Grey – the DS 7 Crossback special edition features Louvre badging across the exterior of the car which mirrors the pyramid shape of the iconic museum.

The same image is used on the door mirror housings with a pyramid pattern created via laser etching. Diamond-cut 20-inch alloy wheels are fitted too, alongside gloss black trim for the front grille, window surrounds and roof rails.

All owners get free entry into the Louvre for a year.

Inside, the pyramid theme is extended while the shape is embossed in the leather covering the centre console compartment. All DS 7 Crossback Louvre cars are available with a turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol engine linked to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Each owner of a DS 7 Crossback Louvre will also get a ‘friends of the Louvre’ card which allows unlimited admission to the museum for one year.