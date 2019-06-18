The Timberland Group is running into its sixth year since it established its footing in the Mediterranean region. It all started in 2013 when Timberland Invest Ltd was incorporated in Malta.

In 2014, Timberland Invest Ltd successfully managed to obtain a Category 1A licence from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) under the Investment Services Act, 1994 (Chapter 370 of the Laws of Malta). Timberland Invest Ltd later became the authorised distributor of two bonds issued by Timberland Securities Investment plc, which is an unregulated company, also incorporated in Malta.

Timberland Securities Investment plc (TSI PLC) is the issuer of the bonds in terms of a Prospectus dated November 23, 2018, approved by the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority and passported into Malta.

The directors of the Group have been raising capital for the past three years through the issue of a series of TSI PLC bonds and are happy to announce another achievement in the second quarter of this year. On April 23, 2019, two of the bonds issued by TSI PLC were successfully admitted to trading on the Third Market, a multilateral trading facility (MTF) operated by Vienna Stock Exchange (an exchange-regulated market). Following this achievement, on June 4, 2019 these bonds were also admitted to trading on another exchange-regulated market, the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The two bonds listed on the above-mentioned two exchange-regulated markets are the following: (i) 3.75% TSI PLC Bond 2018-2023 with ISIN Number MT0002041201; and (ii) 4.6% TSI PLC Bond 2018-2028 with ISIN Number MT0002041219.

Besides being listed on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the MTF of the Vienna Stock Exchange, the TSI PLC Bonds are also registered with the Central Securities Depository of the Malta Stock Exchange.

Prospective investors should note that the bonds are available for investment from the offices of Timberland Invest Ltd (the authorised distributor of the bonds) with business office at Aragon House Business Centre, Dragonara Road, St Julian’s STJ 3140. A copy of the prospectus is available free of charge, during normal business hours, from the business office of Timberland Invest Ltd or through: https://www.timberland-malta.com/

If you invest in these bonds, you will not have access to your money before the maturity date. However, you may transfer or sell your bonds, in accordance with the terms of the Prospectus. The value of your investment may go up as well as down and you may lose some or all of the amount that you invested.