Maltese authorities have received all information they requested from the United Arab Emirates relating to secret offshore company 17 Black, MEP David Casa has claimed.

He said in a statement that this information “is crucial” for the successful prosecutions related to all corruption and money laundering that went through the Dubai-based company owned by Yorgen Fenech.

“I am informed that the last batch of the requested information was sent last week, and, therefore, the ball is now in the court of the Maltese authorities to proceed with their investigations, in pursuit of justice,” Casa said.

Casa was speaking following his intervention to ensure that the Maltese authorities make a complete and official request for information, with all the necessary requirements. The information requested by the Maltese authorities from the Dubai authorities has been sent in batches, with the final batch being sent last week.

“I expect this information to be used by the Maltese authorities in their investigations on corruption and money laundering related to the Electrogas power station,” he said.

A leaked email sent by controversial auditors Nexia BT had identified two companies, 17 Black and Macbridge, that would funnel money into the Panama companies set up by the former prime minister's chief of staff Keith Schembri and ex-minister Konrad Mizzi.

Fenech, an Electrogas shareholder, is accused of being the mastermind of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.

He has claimed that Schembri, who is facing unrelated corruption and money laundering charges, was the true mastermind of the Caruana Galizia murder.

Casa pointed out that Caruana Galizia was murdered while investigating 680,000 leaked documents on the power-station deal led by former prime minister Joseph Muscat, Schembri and Mizzi on behalf of the government, and Fenech on behalf of Electrogas.