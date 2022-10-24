The United Arab Emirates commercial hub Dubai is in negotiations to join basketball’s Euroleague and host games, an Emirati businessman told AFP on Monday.

Abdullah Al Naboodah, founder and president of the yet-to-be-formed Dubai team, said the signs were “positive” following a meeting of the 13 shareholding Euroleague clubs in the city on October 11.

Euroleague, which bills itself as second only to the NBA, is Europe’s top basketball club competition and has been won a record 10 times by Real Madrid.]

