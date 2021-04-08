Euro 2020 matches in Dublin and Bilbao are in doubt after Irish and Spanish football chiefs said Wednesday they were unable to give assurances over the presence of spectators, as UEFA extended to April 28 a deadline for host cities to submit fan number estimates.

Dublin was one of 12 cities that had originally until Wednesday to submit their plans to admit fans to European football’s governing body for the delayed tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 11.

The Aviva Stadium in the Irish capital is scheduled to host three group matches and a last-16 game but there are growing doubts over the issue of fan attendance.

