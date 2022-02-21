MotoGP world championship runner-up Francesco Bagnaia has signed a two-year contract extension with Ducati until the end of 2024, the team announced on Monday.

The Turin native moved up from the Italian manufacturer’s satellite team Pramac last year and enjoyed a breakthrough season, finishing with victories in four of the last six races. But his crash in October, while leading the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, cost him a chance of snatching the title from Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha.

