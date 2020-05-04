Ducati has teamed up with Lego to reveal the latest Technic model in the line-up – the Panigale V4 R.

The first-ever brick reproduction of a Ducati model, the Panigale V4 R is made up of 646 individual bricks and features scale representations of many of the full-sized bike’s inner workings.

The two-speed gearbox, for example, has been included in brick form, while realistic suspension gives the bike ‘life-like’ movement. It also gets front and rear disc brakes, kickstand and exhaust and even a realistic dashboard.

In total, it measures 32cm in length, 16cm in height and eight centimetres in width.

Alessandro Cicognani, Ducati licensing director, said: “We have all been children fond of Lego bricks and I think it is easy to understand that this new licensing agreement between Ducati and the Lego Group is like a dream come true. Two excellences that share the same values of dedication, passion and attention to detail come together to give life to a unique experience.

“Our hope is that the Ducati Panigale V4 R Lego Technic can bring together, excite and entertain children and parents, but also all the fans who ride their motorbikes every day.”