Ducati has released a new series of e-bikes and electric scooters to help with zero-emissions urban mobility.

Made in partnership with MT Distribution, the new range will consist of four electric scooters and three folding e-bikes using Ducati, Ducati Corse and Ducati Scrambler influences.

The designs for the bikes were curated by the Ducati Design Centre which, alongside design house Italdesign, came up with the individual looks for the new models.

Some scooters take inspiration from the firm’s Scrambler range of bikes.

The motors powering the scooters range from 250W to 500W, while the e-bikes get a 250W motor. The Scrambler-branded Cross-E scooter rides on anti-puncture tubeless tyres, making them ideal for stretches of dirt track or uneven inner-city roads. The 375Wh battery provides a claimed range of up to 21 miles (34 kilometres), at an average speed of up to 9.3mph (15km/h). They even feature three separate driving modes, a double front headlight and a large 3.5-inch LCD display screen.

A Ducati-branded Pro II model has a 350W brushless motor and 280Wh battery, as well as a full rear suspension system and 10-inch puncture-proof tubeless tyres. It even features a double brake system for accurate stopping.

More details on the e-bikes are due to be revealed soon, though Ducati has already said that it will feature an ‘innovative design’ with rear lights integrated into the seat post and automatic lights.