Ducati has launched a new service that allows its customers to create unique motorcycle specifications.

Called Ducati Unica, it allows buyers to join the firm’s design teams at the Ducati Centro Stile and explain what they want from their new product, collaborating directly with the designers and technicians.

Through periodical visits throughout the build process, these one-of-a-kind creations can be followed in-person to experience ‘first-hand the level of dedication and attention to detail that Ducati reserves for each customisation project’.

By working with the Ducati Unica team, customers can define details such as precious materials, dedicated finishes, special colours and Ducati Performance accessories, which are fitted on top of a base bike from the Ducati line-up.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com