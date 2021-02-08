Ducati’s famous Monster hit a production milestone today as the 350,000th example was delivered to its owner.

The Monster is the biggest selling Ducati of all time and is also the firm’s longest serving motorcycle in the range. First created in 1992, the Monster was essentially a superbike chassis which had been stripped of all of its fairings.

It was one of the key entries into the flourishing sports naked segment and has continued to be a central model in the market ever since. The most recent generation of Monster was revealed to the public in December.

The 350,000th model was a 1200 S “Black on Black” model which was personally handed to its new owner by Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali and Andrea Ferraresi, director of the Ducati Design Centre.