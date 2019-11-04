Ducati has revealed three new electric bikes as part of a completely overhauled range for 2020.

Following the firm’s first Ebike, the MIG-RR, released this time last year, Ducati has announced a Limited Edition version. Just 50 will be made, featuring Ohlins suspension, carbon rims, and an electronic gearbox.

The RR is now joined in the range by the MIG-S, an off-road-focused Ebike, as well as the E-Scrambler, an off-road bike that’s designed to be just as at home on the street.

One of the biggest announcements was the new version of the Panigale V4, which has been the best-selling sports bike in the world for the past two years. Ducati said it analysed feedback from owners and the press to inspire changes for 2020, which include making it easier and less tiring to ride.

Ducati says it is now able to record faster lap times, with the focus on rideability meaning performance advancements are higher for amateur riders.

A ‘naked’ version of this bike was also revealed, called Streetfighter V4. It has had its fairings removed with high, wide handlebars and the 1.1-litre Desmosedici Stradale engine fitted with the latest electronics package.

It also boasts new aerofoils, developed by the Ducati’s racing team aerodynamicists, which generate downforce and reduce the feeling of the front wheel floating at high speed.

Other updates announced at the dealer conference just outside Milan, Italy, included a completely new Panigale V2, a new version of the entry level Scrambler range called Icon Dark, and a grand touring version of the Multistrada 1260 S.