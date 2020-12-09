Ducati has introduced new additions to both its XDiavel and Scrambler range of motorcycles.
A new Scrambler variant, called Nightshift, has been added to the line-up, bringing a stealthy black and grey paint scheme alongside a flat bench seat and cafe racer-style bar end mirrors. Ducati has also removed the rear mudguard and fitted the number plate to a bracket on the swingarm, too.
There’s also a Desert Sled model – which takes design cues from Dakar rally races – which brings a blue livery with red and white highlights, contrasted by wheels with gold spokes.
An entry-level model brings a classic red paint scheme, though yellow and orange options remain available as they did on the previous-generation Scrambler.
All Scrambler models now meet Euro5 emissions standards, too.
In addition, two new models have been added to the XDiavel line-up.
The first – called XDiavel Dark – uses a matte black paint scheme with matching wheels, while the second variant – badged Black Star – uses black and grey paint with red highlights.
Both bikes meet the latest Euro5 standards thanks to a revised exhaust setup which brings slight power boosts. The Black Star also receives upgraded Brembo M50 brake calipers for improved stopping performance.
