Ducati has revealed the new Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, which it is calling the sportiest version of the model yet.

The Multistrada is designed to offer a compromise between touring and performance, with this new Pikes Peak model aimed at those who want to lean towards sportiness without going for a full sports bike.

Updates that differentiate this from the rest of the range include a 17-inch front wheel and single-sided swingarm. To further hint at its sporting prowess, the Pikes Peak model gets a Moto GP-inspired racing livery.

