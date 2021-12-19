Ducati has revealed its new DesertX, bringing plenty of performance as well as a variety of off-road-focused touches.

Following on from a concept motorcycle released in 2019, the DesertX takes inspiration from Enduro motorcycles of the 1980s. Powered by a 937cc v-twin engine – the same as you’ll find in Ducati’s Multistrada V2 – the DesertX’s gear ratios have been specially tuned.

For example, first and second gears are shorter – making them better for low-speed, off-road riding – while sixth gear is purposefully long to help make longer rides more comfortable and efficient.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com