Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia got the measure of six-time world champion Marc Marquez in a gripping duel to win the Aragon MotoGP from pole on Sunday.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo retained the world championship lead despite finishing down the field in eighth.

This was Bagnaia’s debut success in the premier category after 10 wins combined in Moto2 and Moto3.

After nailing pole position with a track record time on Saturday Bagnaia led from the start tracked by Marquez, who was hunting his 58th MotoGP win.

