Australia’s Jack Miller posted the fastest time in Friday’s first Styrian MotoGP free practice session, as Ducati continued their strong form after last weekend’s victory at the same Spielberg circuit.

Ducati-Pramac rider Miller was 0.004sec quicker than Italy’s Andrea Dovizioso, the winner of the Austrian Grand Prix for the Ducati factory team.

