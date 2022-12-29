A duck has been confiscated by the police and handed over to animal welfare services after allegations that it was being used abusively in a circus performance.

The incident occurred on December 22, with police confirming to Times of Malta that they responded to a call at the Cirkella Circus in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

Following an assessment of the incident, police confiscated the bird and it was handed over to the Animal Welfare Services, a police spokesman confirmed.

An investigation by the Veterinary Regulation Directorate is also ongoing, the spokesperson said.

The news comes after content creator Sarah Grech made a post on Instagram detailing the extent of the duck’s involvement in the circus show, which was widely circulated online.

Animal circuses have been banned in Malta since 2014.

Grech said that the duck was used in an act emerging after the performer placed a fake bird in an oven, that promptly erupted into smoke.

The live duck was then thrown at the audience a number of times, Grech said.

“Each time the duck hit the metal stands or the stone floor, it struggled to move before being grabbed and launched into the air again,” she said.

“People look at me as if I’m rude or absurd for simply not being entertained by a duck being suffocated in a smoking box and then being thrown around for enjoyment. As if it’s not an intelligent species capable of feeling pain, experiencing emotions and responding to their environment.”

Commissioner for Animal Welfare Alison Bezzina has made a public appeal urging anyone who had footage of the incident or who had actually witnessed it to come forward.

“Any audience members that may have attended the Cirkella Circus show on 22nd December and has video footage of a live animal being used as part of an act, please contact our office,” she said.

“Even if you do not have footage but witnessed the incident and would be ready to testify about what you saw, please get in contact.”

According to its promotional material, the circus is being organised by Splash and Fun park and the Spanish circus artist group La Gondola Rossa.

Despite the incident, the performance was advertised as animal-free.

While animal circuses are banned in Malta, a loophole in the law exempts holders of a zoo license from the prohibition.

While Splash and Fun does not have a zoo license, its sister company, Mediterraneo, does and under this licence it keeps a number of bottlenose dolphins, sea lions, macaws and various reptiles.

The Mediterraneo Marine Park has itself been embroiled in controversy as animal rights activists have accused it of running a dolphin circus by proxy for putting up shows in which dolphins are “forced to perform unnatural tricks”.

In July, news emerged that three dolphins at the park had died the year before and their deaths had not been publicly disclosed. Times of Malta later revealed that the deaths had occurred due to lead poisoning.

Mediterraneo has denied accusations that it is running a circus and insists its dolphin shows are “not cruel” and “natural”.